Warburg Research Reiterates €0.95 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)

Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.07) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €0.76 ($0.85) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €1.12 ($1.26).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €0.63 and its 200-day moving average is €0.84. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €0.48 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of €1.50 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of $172.64 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

