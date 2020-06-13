Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by G.Research

G.Research cut shares of Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 380.22% and a net margin of 61.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

