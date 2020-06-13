Wells Fargo & Co Boosts At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $6.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.96.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 2,710,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

