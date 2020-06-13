Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $68.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

