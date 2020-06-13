Wells Fargo & Co Cuts PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target to $150.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 161,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,110. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

