Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,437,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,710,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

