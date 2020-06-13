Wells Fargo & Co Raises Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Price Target to $28.00

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 94,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,004. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,273.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 9.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 59.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

