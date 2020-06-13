Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Down 9%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) shares traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.64, 2,732,375 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,122,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

