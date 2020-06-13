Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$24.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

