Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Down 9%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.18 and last traded at $122.48, approximately 1,057,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,061,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,989,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

