White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $828.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $910.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,006.95.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

