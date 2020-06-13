WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.58 ($0.26), 7,535 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 199,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.10 ($0.28).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DES. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

