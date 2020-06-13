Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.27) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,950.91 ($50.29).

WIZZ opened at GBX 3,220 ($40.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,990.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and a one year high of GBX 4,526 ($57.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Simon Patrick Duffy acquired 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,127 ($27.07) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,261.70).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

