X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $28,055.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000621 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00057166 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,744,601,243 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.