XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

In other news, insider Philip G. Franklin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

