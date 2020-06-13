Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

