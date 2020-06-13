Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,460. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,321.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,678,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Yext by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

