Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,923. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after buying an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,639,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,391,000 after buying an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after buying an additional 272,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,268,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

