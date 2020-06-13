Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Nice reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nice by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Nice by 1,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,860. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

