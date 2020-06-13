Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. BOK Financial reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of BOKF traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 227,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,872. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,823.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.