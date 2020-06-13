Zacks: Brokerages Expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IT Tech Packaging.
IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,022. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.
About IT Tech Packaging
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
