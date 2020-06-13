Zacks: Brokerages Expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IT Tech Packaging.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,022. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IT Tech Packaging (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.