Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JRONY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Main First Bank cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.