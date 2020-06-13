Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) to Sell

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montage Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It is principally focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. Montage Resources Corporation, formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corp, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

MR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 422,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.92. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 100.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montage Resources (MR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.