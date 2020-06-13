Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NGL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 1,308,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $697.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

