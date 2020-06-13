Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,695. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

