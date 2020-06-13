Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 1,016,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,982. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.73. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $153,420. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.