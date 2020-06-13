Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

IOTS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

IOTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 441,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $369.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.18. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 194,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adesto Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

