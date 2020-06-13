Zacks Investment Research Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine lowered BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

