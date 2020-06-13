Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. 4,702,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,272. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 446,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

