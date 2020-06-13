Zacks Investment Research Lowers ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 138,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences makes up about 0.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 6.37% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

