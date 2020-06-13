Zacks Investment Research Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.78.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 1,445,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

