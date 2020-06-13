Zacks Investment Research Lowers SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SVMK. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 851,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,505. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $84,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,478. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

