Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFE. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Safehold has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Safehold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Safehold by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

