Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €57.50 ($64.61) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.53 ($56.77).

Get Zalando alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.70. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.