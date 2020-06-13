Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €68.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.53 ($56.77).

Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.70.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

