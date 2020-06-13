ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Down 8.5%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 2,297,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,084,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $642.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 41.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 158,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

