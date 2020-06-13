Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) fell 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.73, 1,882,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 780,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

