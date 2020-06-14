-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

SLB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 14,570,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,350,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 310,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 87.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,830,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

