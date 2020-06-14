-$0.13 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 1,037,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,553. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,051,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

