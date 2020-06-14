-$0.15 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

