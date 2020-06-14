$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enova International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enova International by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 336,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,730. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

