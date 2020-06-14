-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.24. PDC Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.