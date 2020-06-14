-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 319.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 150,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,213. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

