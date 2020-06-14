-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.31). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,071. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

