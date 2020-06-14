-$0.40 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.55). Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 195.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 877,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,763 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,221. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $261.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

