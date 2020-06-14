-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). L Brands posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 7,281,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,699. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.