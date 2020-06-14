0Chain Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $59,557.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

