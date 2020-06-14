$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.27 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Workday reported sales of $887.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,890. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

