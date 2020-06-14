$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

VMC stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.09. 1,026,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $24,401,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,599,000 after buying an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

