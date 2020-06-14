$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.68. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Virtu Financial stock remained flat at $$23.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,074,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,765. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 636,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

